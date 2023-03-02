Short Interest in Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Grows By 1,000.0%

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rightscorp Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of RIHT stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 303,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Rightscorp has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Rightscorp
