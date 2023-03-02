Short Interest in One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Increases By 282.4%

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

One Step Vending Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KOSK traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. One Step Vending has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

One Step Vending Company Profile

One Step Vending Corp. operates as a holding company, which focuses on the acquisitions of market-changing and disruptive business models. The company, through its subsidiary, Sofos CBD Inc, focuses on wholesale distribution and retail of CBD products forming strategic partnerships with suppliers and stores.

