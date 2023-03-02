Short Interest in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Increases By 36.8%

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

