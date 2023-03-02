Short Interest in Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Decreases By 59.0%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CONXF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619. Nickel 28 Capital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

