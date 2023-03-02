Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declines By 23.9%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $84.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.15.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

