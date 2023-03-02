Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Grows By 459.1%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 459.1% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Down 0.5 %

LIXT traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 65,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,610. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

Institutional Trading of Lixte Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 58.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company. It uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

