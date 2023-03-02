Short Interest in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Increases By 287.1%

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 287.1% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCNE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 847.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ HCNE remained flat at $10.11 on Wednesday. 25,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,780. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

