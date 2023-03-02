Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 398.5%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, an increase of 398.5% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYXF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 608.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 400,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

