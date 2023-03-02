Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 398.5%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, an increase of 398.5% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HYXF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $49.30.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
