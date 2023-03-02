Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Increases By 649.6%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 649.6% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,060,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Halberd Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HALB traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 294,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Halberd has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Halberd
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halberd (HALB)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.