Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Increases By 649.6%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 649.6% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,060,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Halberd Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HALB traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 294,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Halberd has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Halberd alerts:

About Halberd

(Get Rating)

See Also

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the research and development of antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases such as PTSD/ CTE (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.