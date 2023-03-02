Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Rises By 433.7%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,200 shares, an increase of 433.7% from the January 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GULTU remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 90,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,139. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 26.36%.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.