Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Rises By 294.8%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, an increase of 294.8% from the January 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,765,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 1,137,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,783. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after buying an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,310,000 after buying an additional 2,532,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,267,000 after buying an additional 1,556,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,941,000 after buying an additional 641,486 shares in the last quarter.

