Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Rises By 294.8%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, an increase of 294.8% from the January 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,765,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 1,137,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,783. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.69.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
