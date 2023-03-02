Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Increases By 75.0%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

DIC Asset Price Performance

Shares of DDCCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 1,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDCCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of DIC Asset from €20.50 ($21.81) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.50 ($10.11) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Further Reading

