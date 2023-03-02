Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rises By 374.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 374.1% from the January 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTEGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.