Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Increases By 544.3%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 544.3% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DENSO Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DNZOY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 29,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DENSO has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.00.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). DENSO had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

