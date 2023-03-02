Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Increases By 233.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 18,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

