Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Increases By 233.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Up 16.9 %
Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 18,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
