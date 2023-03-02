Short Interest in CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Decreases By 52.5%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the January 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CVSGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CVS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

CVS Group Price Performance

Shares of CVS Group stock remained flat at $23.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. CVS Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of veterinary services. It operates through the following segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. The Veterinary Practice segment provides specialist treatment for companion animals, equine, and farm animals.

See Also

