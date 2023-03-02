Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Drops By 79.2%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Creek Road Miners Stock Up 16.1 %
CRKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
About Creek Road Miners
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creek Road Miners (CRKR)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.