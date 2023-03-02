Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Drops By 79.2%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Creek Road Miners Stock Up 16.1 %

CRKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

About Creek Road Miners

Featured Stories

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

