Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Declines By 45.7%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHUC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 79,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,927. Charlie’s has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Charlies Holdings, Inc offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

