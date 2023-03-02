Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Declines By 45.7%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Charlie’s Price Performance
CHUC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 79,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,927. Charlie’s has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
Charlie’s Company Profile
