Short Interest in Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Decreases By 95.0%

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance
CVONF remained flat at C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Carnarvon Energy has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.
Carnarvon Energy Company Profile
