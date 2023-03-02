Short Interest in Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Decreases By 95.0%

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

CVONF remained flat at C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Carnarvon Energy has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Carnarvon Energy Company Profile

Carnarvon Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. Its projects include: Phoenix, Buffalo, Eagle, Condor, Labyrinth, Maracas, Outtrim, Santa Cruz and Cerberus. The company was founded on December 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

