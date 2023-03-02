Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Declines By 50.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,270. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.15) to GBX 2,340 ($28.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($39.82) to GBX 3,060 ($36.93) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,840.00.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

