Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Increases By 83.4%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the January 31st total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axtel Price Performance
Shares of AXTLF remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. Axtel has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Axtel
