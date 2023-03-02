Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Expands By 593.0%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, an increase of 593.0% from the January 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autogrill Stock Performance
ATGSF stock remained flat at $6.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Autogrill has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
Autogrill Company Profile
