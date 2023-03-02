Short Interest in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Decreases By 93.3%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,900 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the January 31st total of 6,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 116.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 74.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex Price Performance

Shares of Athenex stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 32,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,967. The company has a market cap of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Athenex has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.