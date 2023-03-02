Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Expands By 39.6%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.28) to GBX 5,000 ($60.34) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.37) to GBX 6,000 ($72.40) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.18) to GBX 6,000 ($72.40) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,589.33.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASHTY opened at $267.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $296.19.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 30.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

