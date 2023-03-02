Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Rises By 96.3%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARTW traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 10,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,083. The company has a market cap of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of 106.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARTW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

