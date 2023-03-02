Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Declines By 42.9%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.