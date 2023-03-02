Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Declines By 42.9%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.
