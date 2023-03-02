Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Declines By 93.8%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 314,715 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 156,595 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 156,595 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,062. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

