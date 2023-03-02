Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

TXP stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 72 ($0.87). The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,310. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The firm has a market cap of £167.79 million, a PE ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.