Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 194.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

