Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.92.
Shares of FOUR opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
