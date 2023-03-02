Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,545 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,528.38.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,804. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

