Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Shaver Shop Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Cameron Fox 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.

