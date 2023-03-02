Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Up 257.0% in February

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, an increase of 257.0% from the January 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Sharps Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Sharps Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 56,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Sharps Technology has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.