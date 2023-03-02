Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading Down 3.8%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 227,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 135,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Sernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$303.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.