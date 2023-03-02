Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.25 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45.95 ($0.55). Approximately 54,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 315,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.83 ($0.55).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina McComb acquired 16,706 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £7,350.64 ($8,870.09). Corporate insiders own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

