Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

