Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.