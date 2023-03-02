Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Sold by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,226 shares during the quarter. Selecta Biosciences comprises 2.1% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.57% of Selecta Biosciences worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 599,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Selecta Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,511 shares of company stock worth $44,422. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SELB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Articles

