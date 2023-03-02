Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.34

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and traded as high as $19.14. Sekisui House shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 17,802 shares trading hands.

Sekisui House Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.