Secret Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,793.09 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Secret has a total market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $3,793.09 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00217794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00054188 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00614106 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,013.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

