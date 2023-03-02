Secret 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,208.48 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Secret has a total market cap of $18.45 million and $7,208.48 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00212539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00100381 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00053361 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00053709 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004221 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000354 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00612217 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,650.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

