Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Up 1,372.6% in February

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 1,372.6% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 30.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Secoo Stock Down 14.6 %

Secoo stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Secoo has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Get Secoo alerts:

About Secoo

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.