Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Up 1,372.6% in February

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 1,372.6% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 30.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Secoo Stock Down 14.6 %
Secoo stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Secoo has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.90.
About Secoo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Secoo (SECO)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.