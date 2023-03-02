Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) CEO Charles M. Shaffer Sells 4,697 Shares

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

