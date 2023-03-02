Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.69% of Science Applications International worth $179,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $107.02 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.