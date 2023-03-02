Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,049 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $62,112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,266 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47.

