Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Elgethun Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 184,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,707 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,092,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,048. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

