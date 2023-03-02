Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.15). Approximately 19,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.14).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £81.71 million, a PE ratio of 4,800.00 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.70.

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

