Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 164,130 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $31,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $144.00 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.