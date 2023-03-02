Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SANG remained flat at $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,704. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $62.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on SANG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangoma Technologies (SANG)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.