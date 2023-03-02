Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SANG remained flat at $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,704. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $62.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 789,007 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,971,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 958,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

