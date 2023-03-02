Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

SGMO stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $497.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 208.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after buying an additional 1,898,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.