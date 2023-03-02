Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$848.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.83 million. Samsara also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.05)-$(0.07) EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 3,251,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,932. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,101 shares of company stock valued at $17,269,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

